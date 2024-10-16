Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 26.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

C opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

