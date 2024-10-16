Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

