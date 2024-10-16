SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 200277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 415,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 827.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

