Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VUG opened at $388.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

