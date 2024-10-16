Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $50.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. 152,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,367. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $907.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

