Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.250-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-7.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

EFX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.96. 1,153,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.48. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

