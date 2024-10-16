Paula Ragan Sells 31,897 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 31,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $17,862.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,025,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,456.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 7th, Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,026. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.36. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.07.

X4 Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $284,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

