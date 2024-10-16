Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.10.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

