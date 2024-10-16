GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 56,000 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GTLB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. 839,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,720. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in GitLab by 527.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

