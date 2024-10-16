Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 49900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Super Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $446.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Super Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

