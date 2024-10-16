Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after acquiring an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.91. 514,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

