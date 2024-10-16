Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 106011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

