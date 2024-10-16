Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.73 and last traded at $89.67, with a volume of 79347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

