UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.500-27.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 27.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $27.50-27.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $617.37.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 8.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $554.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $584.11 and its 200-day moving average is $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.