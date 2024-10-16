Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

