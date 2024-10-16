Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $92,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.47. 219,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

