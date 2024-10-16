Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.42. The company had a trading volume of 144,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,800. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $339.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

