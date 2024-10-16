Leisure Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

