NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

