Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Robert Millner Purchases 15,000 Shares

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of A$526,020.00 ($353,033.56).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Millner bought 20,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$35.07 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of A$701,360.00 ($470,711.41).
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Millner purchased 37,500 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$35.29 ($23.68) per share, with a total value of A$1,323,187.50 ($888,045.30).
- On Friday, September 27th, Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,333,892.62).
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
