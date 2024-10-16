Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $172.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
