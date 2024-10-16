Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,304 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after buying an additional 1,266,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after buying an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,363,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,290,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 142,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,882. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

