Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Drops By 13.9%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BRTX stock remained flat at $1.73 on Wednesday. 5,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 63.02. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 6,898.28% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.