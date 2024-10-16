Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Drops By 13.9%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance
BRTX stock remained flat at $1.73 on Wednesday. 5,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 63.02. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 6,898.28% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
