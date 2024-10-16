iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.66 and last traded at C$17.66. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.91.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.