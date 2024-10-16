Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Declines By 15.3%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BuzzFeed stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 127,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,775. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth $53,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

