First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 31,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

First Nordic Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About First Nordic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Nordic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Nordic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.