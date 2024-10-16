SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.54. 676,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,670,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

