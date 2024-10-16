Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Decreases By 6.7%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMWW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,778. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

