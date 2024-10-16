eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.33 ($0.08). 3,106,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,779,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

eEnergy Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The company has a market cap of £24.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

