Sunpointe LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 114,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. 303,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,673. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

