Sunpointe LLC Sells 521 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sunpointe LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 442,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,719. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

