Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $533.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $537.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.00 and a 200-day moving average of $497.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

