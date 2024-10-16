Tsfg LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $267.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

