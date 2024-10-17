Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $97.26.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

