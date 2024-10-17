One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.62. 564,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

