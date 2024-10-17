dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $13,111.04 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00107459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 359.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99719781 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $390.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

