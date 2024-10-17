Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.73 Million Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 13.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,305,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,609,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 352,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.38 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.