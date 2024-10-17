B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.78.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.