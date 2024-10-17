B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 868 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,815.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in OGE Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 119,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

