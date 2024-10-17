AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 50,440,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 645,541 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.23 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

