Asset Dedication LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVSE stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

