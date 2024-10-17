QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.48 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

