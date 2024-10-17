Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 338 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

