MetisDAO Price Tops $42.26 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $42.26 or 0.00063223 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $257.81 million and $29.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,885.73 or 1.00075397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 43.76524766 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $35,420,490.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.