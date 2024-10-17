Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently:

10/17/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.29 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

