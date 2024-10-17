Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently:
- 10/17/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.29 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.
