Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $94,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 82.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,524.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,524.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,779 shares of company stock worth $3,825,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Impinj Stock Up 0.2 %

PI stock opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

