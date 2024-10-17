Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.