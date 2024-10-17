FY2024 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Raised by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $14.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.53. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $529.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

