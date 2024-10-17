Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 25,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.53. Globalstar has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

