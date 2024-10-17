Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $95.31

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

